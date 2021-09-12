Letter: Hochul is busy making mistake after mistake

Now that our new governor is about to make her second mistake, that is stopping landlords from evicting nonpaying residents, has anybody asked an important question? That is, what did all these nonpaying residents do with the extra money they received during the Covid-19 panic? That extra money was above and beyond the free rent that they were getting during the first rent reprieve. They sure had more money to spend than us retirees have.

Oh, and our new governor’s first mistake? Jumping on the Buffalo Bills new stadium gig by socking it to taxpayers to pay for a new stadium. Many of us cannot even afford to attend a Bills game and many more of us do not even attend or even watch sporting events. The Bills pay players millions of dollars per year while those of us on social security, or even less of an income, pay for rich citizens games. And now the Bills are asking for even more money while building a stadium that seats even less than the old stadium but with more “suites” that most of us will never see. Take the approval away from politicians and put it on the next ballot so everyone can have a say.