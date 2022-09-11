Letter: Hochul implements unjust pistol permit restrictions

Regarding Gov. Kathy Hochul’s decision to come down hard on all those who have, or are about to have, a carry concealed pistol permit in New York State by seriously restricting where they will be allowed to carry their concealed pistol. First off, who are these people that have, or want, a pistol permit? In answer to that question, they are: doctors, lawyers, retired police officers, teachers, men and women who abide by the law and have never been arrested, people who have jobs, love life and in general, people who you want to have as a neighbor and who vote.

We can all understand the “gotta do something about guns” attitude when everyday someone is shot in our communities, especially the tragedy that took the lives of those 10 beautiful people at Tops Market. How could this have happened when New York State has several laws on the books to prevent such a tragedy? That answer is very simple: Laws are only for those who obey them, like the applicants of pistol permits.

New restrictions being placed upon pistol permit holders will not stop shooting in this state, or anywhere else, for that matter. I, and every one else, who has a pistol permit, would agree to add a simple sentence to each law and that would be … ”With intent to commit a crime there in.” That sentence would take away the burden of the honest, law-abiding citizens of New York State and put it where it belongs, with the criminals who couldn’t care less about any laws and will keep on doing what they do, as they just don’t care about themselves or others.

Ken Zuchlewski

Buffalo