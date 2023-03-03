Isn’t it nice when Gov. Kathy Hochul passes a budget last April with no mention or proposal of raises for the governing body? Then the week of Christmas, the governor calls for a special session and the governing body race back to Albany and pass legislation to give themselves a $32,000 raise. Which part of the budget was this hidden in?

Not only did this exceed the rate of inflation, but I bet it increased their retirement benefits by 10 to 20%.

They stayed home during Covid-19 and collected their salaries and didn’t even have to legislate.

Thanks for watching out for the taxpayers and our best interest.

Now I wonder what smoke and mirrors she has in the new budget.

John Wojcik

Depew