Letter: Hochul deserves praise for her management style

I am writing to respond to a recent letter criticizing Gov. Kathy Hochul as becoming far left: Bravo to Hochul for being her own person and not buckling to the mainstream Democratic party bosses. She is a refreshing change from Andrew Cuomo.

She's open about her actions and plans, most of them beneficial to New Yorkers, like mask mandates for health care workers.

It's shocking that health care workers (working with Covid-19 patients) would have to be forced to get a vaccine.

The mRNA vaccines have been in development since 2003, when SARS hit. They are not "just made."

Hochul is showing that she is smart, knows how to work with people, knows how to compromise when needed, and cares about the health and wellbeing of all New Yorkers. This pandemic is very much "alive" and strong. Four-hundred a day testing positive in Western New York. Hochul has made efforts to tackle all these current crises with skill and fairness.

Hochul is earning respect from her state, not contempt like her predecessor.

Andrea Lingenfelter

Alden