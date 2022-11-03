Letter: Hochul and Schumer are terrible candidates

Wow! The Buffalo News endorsements of Kathy Hochul and Chuck Schumer are absolutely astonishing. Astonishingly biased and out of touch with context and reality. These seem like political campaign products rather than knowledgeable, balanced and well-thought-out presentations.

Just a few examples: Zeldin is an election denier: So what? Funny how Democrats always ignore the fact of the number of election deniers they have in their ranks, whether multiple Congresspeople (currently in office), Hillary Clinton, Stacey Abrams or others. Abortion? Hardly an issue in New York State. Interestingly, none of what Zeldin is actually running on is talked about.

Hochul is a political chameleon. She holds the position that fits her political need at the time (currently it is to please downstate leftists) and rarely leads on anything.

Schumer is strictly a "party over country" guy. As a major supporter of the Biden administration, he not only supports horrible policies on energy, the border, spending, the Afghanistan withdrawal and more, he is effectively a "cheerleader for an accident."

Knowing the general and usual editorial stance of the News in the past 20-plus years, I expected this.

James Sterman

East Amherst