Letter: Hochul ads on abortion ignore other critical issues

Recently there have been a plethora of anti-Zeldin (pro-Hochul) ads. The pro-Hochul ads present a supposed extreme anti-abortion position of Lee Zeldin. This letter is not to discuss the abortion issue. It is to examine the use of this particular issue in the current election cycle for New York State governor.

First, the ads tell us that Zeldin is extreme (even OK to the death of a mother). Yet there is zero information, such as a Zeldin quote to back up their ad presentation. So we have no idea how much truth there is to the ads. But it really does not make a difference. The abortion issue ads are a total distraction from examination of other issues.

In New York State, a governor cannot create laws alone. It must be done by the Legislature. Second, does anyone really think abortion is going to be totally banned (as the ads openly state), in New York State? While it may be an issue in other states, I would bet it is not going to happen in this state. So it can be concluded that the role or opinion of a governor in this state is going to have a minimal effect on this topic.

Significantly, these ads are a total distraction from other issues. The Democrats are totally trying to avoid discussing issues, such as crime and “bail reform.” In the Buffalo area, a woman was killed (allegedly) by a guy who should have been in jail for an accused crime, the previous day. Crimes by people who should be in jail (or subject to high bail) are committing more and more crimes.

How about taxes? New York State is among the highest taxed states in the country. These high taxes finance a bloated and inefficient state government bureaucracy. Yet much does not get done. Take roads for example. But we keep paying more and more in taxes and fees for little benefit.

There are multiple issues in this state, facing individuals, businesses and schools. Yet the discussion is not on any of these important topics. But attention is focused on the supposed (and not significant in New York State) position of candidates on abortion. Is it because the positions of Gov. Kathy Hochul are beneficial to her party, but not to New York State citizens?

James Sterman

East Amherst