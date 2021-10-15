Letter: Hoak is the right candidate for Hamburg Town Supervisor

If you are a Hamburg resident, we would like you to consider voting for Randy Hoak for Hamburg Town Supervisor. We got to know Hoak shortly after he graduated from college and started working at the Hamburg Village Senior Center in the mid 1990s. Joyce’s dad, George Morrison, was living with us at the time and we were searching for the right fit for him. There we met Hoak. He was engaging and compassionate with “Pop” as we called him. We continued to bring Pop back and he really enjoyed being there.

We have gotten to know Hoak over the years in his roles with the Erie County Department of Senior Services and AARP. He has always been friendly, engaging and highly professional. Given his dad, Patrick Hoak was a honorable and dedicated public servant we were surprised that Hoak didn’t run for an elected office. Recently, when we heard he was running for Hamburg Town Supervisor, we were pleased and we have enthusiastically supported his candidacy. We believe that Hoak will bring competence, integrity and new ideas to the office. We want Hamburg to be inclusive, welcoming, progressive, and positioned to have a bright future. In November, consider a vote for Randy Hoak, you won’t be disappointed.