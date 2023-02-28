A recent editorial quoted Frontier Central School District Superintendent Christopher J. Swiatek of saying that Hamburg Town Supervisor Randy Hoak is using seniors who utilize the Hamburg Senior Center as “human shields.” First, Hoak has been an advocate for seniors for most of his career, so this accusation appears to only be used because the superintendent cannot explain why a shrinking district needs to take a building from the seniors citizens in the community.

The district has lost over 452 students in the last 10 years, yet the school budget continues to grow. Now this district that has less students needs more space? Seniors in the community pay school taxes that continue to increase at rates significantly higher than the town or county taxes. They receive very little for those payments, and now the school district wants one small building that so many seniors utilize. Research clearly demonstrates that senior citizens that remain active and have social relationships live longer healthier lives. Many regularly utilize this center and the town has spent significant funds maintaining and improving the center.

It appears Hoak is doing what he has always done, advocating for seniors citizens. The superintendent is looking to take this one building that senior citizens use and enjoy, when he should have plenty of space due to decreasing district enrollment.

Jacquelyn Andula

Hamburg