Letter: History will remember those refusing vaccination

When, in 1940, the small Royal Air Force (RAF) saved all of England from destruction by the very formidable German air force, Winston Churchill succinctly memorialized their bravery when he declared “Never in the field of human conflict was so much owed by so many to so few.”

Today, in the United States, we are unfortunately witnessing something quite the opposite. Covid-19 has invaded this country with devastating effect. Tens of millions of Americans have been sickened and over 600,000 have been killed. Yet, a small cadre of Republican politicians and conservative media figures continue to do everything in their power to fight simple efforts like wearing masks and getting vaccinated that will save the lives of thousands of their fellow citizens.

Unlike the RAF, these American enablers of death will not be remembered for their courage and sacrifice. Rather, history will recall this battle against Covid-19 with a quote akin to “never in the field of human conflict was so much unnecessary death and illness been inflicted on so many due to the ignorance and selfishness of so few.” How tragic.

Donald Kirisits

Kenmore