Letter: History repeats itself in city snow removal

In January of 1977, I was a senior at SUNY College at Buffalo, living in Buffalo. The storm was the worst in history. The death toll was 29. The city was shut down for weeks. Graduation at SUNY Buffalo State, instead of the usual mid-May, was pushed back to Memorial Day weekend. Never again would we be caught so unprepared.

Fast forward to 2022. My son lives in South Buffalo and his street does not see a plow for days on end. The city has changed and there are now many residents who were born in foreign countries. An older woman born in Poland and a young man born in the Congo with a pregnant wife both froze to death during the storm. The death toll is 44 at this writing with the vast majority coming from the city. While it may be true, the city has parking problems, the suburbs don’t. The city always lags far behind in recovery. In all those years, little has changed and few lessons have been learned.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has graciously offered to take over snow removal operations in the city. Maybe it’s time to give someone else a chance. He won’t do worse.

Robert G. Peterson

Hamburg

