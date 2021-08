Regardless of what you believe Critical Race Theory to be, I think we can all agree that “historical” America discriminated against Black and brown people: Slavery, Jim Crow, Dwight D. Eisenhower’s “Operation Wetback.” “Modern” America does not discriminate against Black and brown people. It discriminates against poor people: housing, health care, education. The fact that this disproportionately affects Black and brown people is just icing on the cake.