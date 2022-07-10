Letter: History of Nazi gun laws disproves writer’s claim

On other occasions I have written to the editor in response to published letters that use a provably incorrect assertion of history to support their argument. In almost all of these cases they use the falsehood as the base to assert a political position. Recently, a writer attempted to equate gun control advocates with Nazis. I have since learned that Fox News and other pro-Trump outlets are ardent spreaders of the Nazis as gun control advocates myth.

At the end of World War I, in 1919, the German government, the Weimar Republic, banned all gun ownership and mandated that all citizens turn their guns over to the government. By 1928 confiscation gave way to mandatory registration, and the Nazis seized power in 1932-33. Regulation of guns and ammunition remained quite strict until the Reichstag passed a major gun law, in 1938, that removed any regulation as to rifles, shotguns or ammunition. Registration of handguns remained in the new law, but with canyon wide exceptions. Party members, including the SA, SD and SS were exempt, as were members of the military. With compulsory military service rigidly enforced, these exemptions excused in excess of 90% of the male population from registration, the only then existing gun control.

History unequivocally proves that the Nazis expanded the rights of gun owners and removed any regulation as to an overwhelming majority of the population. The result was a dramatic increasing in both the number of guns on the street and the number of persons openly carrying. Doing so was essential in the reorganization of almost every segment of Nazi society according to militaristic principles. Easy access to guns fueled the growth of the world’s largest standing army and resulted in the most heavily armed non-army population in the world.

Tom Conway

Tonawanda