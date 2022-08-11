Letter: History is repeating itself and who is paying attention?

The August edition of the Economist establishes that Putin’s actions are fascist as his victimhood language and the conquering rivals is based on grievances and resentments he feels from the diminishment of the post-Soviet union. As we see from Putin’s Ukrainian and Crimean invasions, the Putin regime relies on violence forced by the state and its assault brigades like Mussolini’s militias. Mussolini was steadfast to restore the grandeur of the Roman Empire. The “strong man” Putin promises restoration of a supposed golden age after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Now here comes the scary part. In Mussolini’s Italy and Putin’s Russia there is a “culture of cruelty.” “Domestic abuse is no longer a crime and nearly 30% of Russians say torture should be allowed.” The Economist points out that the democratic reformer, Alexander Yakovlev, uses wording that suits both communists and fascists when he says “we have become used to living in a criminal world with a criminal state in charge”. Be careful U.S. citizens of such behaviors appearing in our backyard. Putin’s fascist redemptive, regenerative violence supports his fascist philosophy of national purification. To have such purification Putin calls for a “self-detoxification of society” and, therefore, encourages his genocide of Ukraine. We can see the entire cultural identity of the Ukraine being destroyed. Worse yet, hundreds of thousands of children are being relocated to Russia and they are young enough to forget their identity and their language.