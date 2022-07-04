Letter: Historical parallels expose stark differences

I have been watching with amazement and riveted attention to the documentary series “Watergate” on the History Channel and can’t help but see the obvious parallels (and differences) between the profoundly, historical significance in what transpired in the early 1970s under the Nixon administration and the very real threat to our democratic means of governing then, with the equally, historically significant 2020 election, its aftermath and its continuing threat to our ongoing experiment in self-government now, and going forward.

The main takeaway for me between these two watershed events in our nation’s history is the truly heroic character revealed in many of the players then as compared to now. For example, in a direct quote from the Republican member of the Senate Watergate Committee, Sen. Lowell Weicker, in response to the devastating revelations revealed in the hearings, he stated “The best thing I could do from the Republican Party’s point of view, was to try to protect the Republican Party as being distinct and separate from Richard Nixon.” Patriotic and honorable words to ponder when compared to the response from nearly all members of the Republican Party today such as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who bow down reverentially to the demagogic leader of the Republican Party and what that party has now become; the “Cult of Trump” and the perpetuation of “The Big Lie,” thus choosing political expedience and party over what’s best for our country.