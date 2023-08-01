Then it dawned on me, it is due to one of the most inept presidential campaigns in modern history. Hillary Clinton will not be remembered as a Secretary of State or a senator from New York or married to the twice-elected President of the United States, but as the failed candidate of the horrible campaign. Losing to a man who will go down as one of the worst presidents in our history. Twice impeached and named in multiple federal and state indictments. A man who changes his version of events as often as our Buffalo weather changes. By losing, she allowed this man to appoint three justices certainly not the most qualified of potential candidates to lifetime positions. All of them who misled or outright lied to Congress in their confirmation hearings. Joining the existing court with a sitting judge who never should have been confirmed to begin with. God only knows what decisions this dysfunctional court will come up with in the coming years.