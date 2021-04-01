Letter: Highmark must compensate community at greater levels

In response to the March 14 article, “Highmark defends $10 million contribution in face of criticism,” I wish to clarify the significance of the approval of the recent HealthNow New York – Highmark merger and its long-lasting impact on Western New York.

The greatest potential impact isn’t the cash reserves held by the company, but the long-term control of this valuable not-for-profit organization. HealthNow New York is a community asset that was built and supported over many years by the people of Western New York who comprised their subscribers. Although it is a not-for-profit, it has tremendous worth as a health insurance company.

The concern for our community is that the lack of transparency in this process leads us to believe that control of this valuable local asset has been transferred to a Pennsylvania corporation with minimal compensation to benefit the people of Western New York. As demonstrated by other similar transactions, the value of these assets is in the hundreds of millions.