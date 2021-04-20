Letter: Highmark is using stadium to fake an investment here

The home of the Buffalo Bills has a new name. The first reaction by many to Highmark Stadium was, “Who is Highmark?”
They are the giant Pittsburgh-based health conglomerate (yep, Pittsburgh – home to the towel-waving Steelers) that recently gobbled up BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York.
Highmark was originally issued a challenge flag by local community leaders and elected officials for its lack of a meaningful financial commitment to our community, stepping forward with a meager $2 million a year for five years as part of their “affiliation” with the local BlueCross BlueShield.
Instead of establishing a new foundation or community fund with a commitment ranging from $100 million to $3.2 billion as was the case for other health plan acquisitions in the state, Highmark got off easy.
That freed up millions for Highmark to embark on a vanity play, claiming naming rights to “The Ralph.”
Rather than investing meaningful dollars to improve the health of the neediest in the Buffalo/Niagara region, Highmark gets to invest more in riding the wave of our hometown Bills as they rightly garner continued national exposure.
Highmark with its vast network of BlueCross BlueShield plans in Pennsylvania, Delaware, West Virginia and now New York State, will now benefit when Jim Nantz, Al Michaels, and Joe Buck come to town.