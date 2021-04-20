Letter: Highmark is using stadium to fake an investment here

The home of the Buffalo Bills has a new name. The first reaction by many to Highmark Stadium was, “Who is Highmark?”

They are the giant Pittsburgh-based health conglomerate (yep, Pittsburgh – home to the towel-waving Steelers) that recently gobbled up BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York.

Highmark was originally issued a challenge flag by local community leaders and elected officials for its lack of a meaningful financial commitment to our community, stepping forward with a meager $2 million a year for five years as part of their “affiliation” with the local BlueCross BlueShield.

Instead of establishing a new foundation or community fund with a commitment ranging from $100 million to $3.2 billion as was the case for other health plan acquisitions in the state, Highmark got off easy.

That freed up millions for Highmark to embark on a vanity play, claiming naming rights to “The Ralph.”

Rather than investing meaningful dollars to improve the health of the neediest in the Buffalo/Niagara region, Highmark gets to invest more in riding the wave of our hometown Bills as they rightly garner continued national exposure.