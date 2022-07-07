Letter: Higher power philosophy evokes many questions

I would like to offer a quick response to the letter titled “Respect for a higher power guides us.” For hundreds of thousands of years, humans have believed in, and trusted gods, angels and many different kinds of spirits. And yet, we humans have continued to commit acts of atrocities on each other for many reasons.

I wonder? Is the letter writer aware of the many wars fought over whose “higher power” was the correct one and most powerful? Have they not noticed the well-documented nefarious and immoral act perpetrated by famous TV evangelist and local clergy? What about the rampant pedophilia in the Catholic Church that has gone unpunished by the Vatican? And much more!

It’s obvious that holding a belief in gods and spirits; “higher powers,” does not add to the ethics and morality of humankind. Therefore, I believe that ethics and morals can be boiled down to one sentence. “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” This is not a religious or mythical concept. It is a humane and decent way of conducting a thriving productive society. This is what must be taught to our children.

Ed Austin

Albion