Letter: Higher gas prices could be avoided with All-Electric Act

Regarding the Sept. 22 article, “Brace Yourself: Heating costs are going to soar this winter,” there’s no disputing National Fuel. Gas prices are going through the roof. Besides disruptions from Ukraine conflict, with Europe breaking their gas reliance on Russia and depending on the United States, imports will keep stoking rising gas prices into the future.

But money for gas companies is embedded in continually expanding their dirty infrastructure. Those service fees in your bill to build and maintain climate-killing gas plants and pipelines provide corporate profits. These are the costs that will keep putting low-income New Yorkers in the hole regardless of unstable gas prices.

Electricity in Western New York is cheap, making electric heating and cooling the smart option. National Fuel, by lobbying with so-called “New Yorkers for Affordable Energy,” wants to deter the necessary shift to electric buildings and keep our heating bills high for years.

We need Assembly members Crystal D. Peoples-Stokes, Jonathan Rivera, and Karen McMahon, as well as Sen. Timothy M. Kennedy to throw their weight behind legislation like the All-Electric Building Act to cut gas use, lower costs, and take significant action to avert the climate crisis.

Electric buildings are cheaper to build, worth more in resale value, and they provide safer, cleaner indoor air. They are a common-sense solution vs. National Fuel’s attempts to convince us that gas is necessary, while profiting from people’s economic misery and climate anxiety.

Lisa Mertz

Executive Committee

Sierra Club Niagara Group