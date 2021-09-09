 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Higher education must be honest about the result of student loans
0 comments

Letter: Higher education must be honest about the result of student loans

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Student loans are killing a lot of dreams. Why does it cost so much for college?

Because of the loans. As more money becomes available for loans, universities keep pace by raising tuition. It’s self-serving for these universities to help students find the loans.

Time for these universities to create a class showing the after effects of these loans on the lives of their former students. Offer real data and life stories on how hard and how long it takes to pay these off and the effects on their after school lives. I’m not holding my breath waiting for them to expose this mess.

Mitch Farrell

Lake View

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News