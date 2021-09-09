Letter: Higher education must be honest about the result of student loans

Because of the loans. As more money becomes available for loans, universities keep pace by raising tuition. It’s self-serving for these universities to help students find the loans.

Time for these universities to create a class showing the after effects of these loans on the lives of their former students. Offer real data and life stories on how hard and how long it takes to pay these off and the effects on their after school lives. I’m not holding my breath waiting for them to expose this mess.