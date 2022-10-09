Letter: High-speed rail should remain focus of the Central Terminal

I read with amusement the Oct. 7 letter in Everybody’s Column regarding the Central Terminal. The writer listed at least 24 attractions that he wanted as part of the Terminal’s renewal. He wants everything from soup to nuts. An amphitheater? Really? Look, the function of the Central Terminal is to efficiently handle a modern, state-of-the-art railway. We need high-speed rail from Buffalo to New York City. It is embarrassing how far behind the other developed countries the United States is when it comes to railway travel. Just give me a decent cafe in Central Terminal, so my family can grab some quick snacks, and then we can take the high-speed rail to Yankee Stadium in the Bronx and watch my beloved Yankees win again. Then we can return to Buffalo in time to have dinner at home. You can save your supermarket, hair salon and bandstand.