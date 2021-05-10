 Skip to main content
Letter: High praise to Farrell for teaching the truth
Letter: High praise to Farrell for teaching the truth

Yay for Orchard Park English teacher Kristen Farrell for encouraging and developing critical thinking in students. Praise to Farrell and to the Orchard Park School Superintendent for supporting her teaching.

The events of the past year and the worldwide peaceful protests against racism have raised increased awareness of bigotry, discrimination, racism, white privilege and violence against the Black and brown community.

Literature has historically presented, revealed, described societies horrible circumstances and made them all too real to the reader. English class provides one of the ideal educational opportunities and setting to understand, discuss and learn truths. White privilege is one of those real truths in our country. Denial of the truth does not make it go away. Thank you, Kristen Farrell!

Leona Rockwood

Lakeview

