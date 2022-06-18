Letter: High gas prices are not Biden's fault

It seems that one-sided Marc Theissen can find a way to blame Biden for anything, including gasoline prices. He ignores facts. Both Trump and Biden have stated that the U.S. is energy-independent.

While the stock market is down 20% in 2022, most oil company profits have risen 50%. This tells us is that consumers are being abused and these companies, who freely contribute to politicians, are licensed to gouge their consumers.

Overpriced gasoline leads to inflation in many other areas, since delivery costs must be absorbed and passed on to the consumer.

Anthony Illos

Amherst