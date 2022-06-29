Letter: High gas prices are no joke, as drivers feel the squeeze

Whatever our race, religion, ethnicity, sexual orientation, sex, or gender identity, we are all being crushed by gas prices. By allowing gas prices to explode, the government effectively has cut our pay, benefits and bank accounts.

Politicians could fix this but are afraid to because of socialists and progressives and Green New Deal zealots.

Instead of doing things that might actually help us in terms of lowering gas prices, such as in restoring union jobs to finish the Keystone pipeline, opening up more lands to natural gas and drilling, stopping rhetoric demonizing oil and gas companies that drives up energy investment costs, and in stopping regulations that drive up energy costs, the government cynically urges us to buy expensive electric cars (as long as they aren’t Teslas because they don’t like Elon Musk) and has thrown us a puny 25 cent per gallon “gas tax holiday” crumb that cynically only lasts until a few weeks after Election Day.

And also cynically, while claiming that they care about “climate change,” the government obviously only cares about cutting American energy and not worldwide emissions, as the government stands idly by while China builds coal power plants and the government continues to beg the Saudis, Venezuela and Iran to produce more oil and gas.

This would all be a joke except the joke is on us.

Chris Porter

Buffalo