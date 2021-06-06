Letter: Higgins should focus on parkways, not Skyway

After watching Brian Higgins, the writing is very much clearer upon the wall or should I say the way, that Skyway taking up million-dollar access and views…
The responses he gave show clearly his reasoning in removing this art deco piece of a sculptured bridge. All of us living here enjoy commuting from north to south and feel a good sense of hope when reaching the other sides of this Skyway bridge.
We know the sign was hung there due to some work that had been done like the past couple years when traversing the Canalside area we saw these and heeded them.
Any bridge anywhere has a percentage of a chance in shaking something loose as vehicles also carry mud and stones and salt too … a lot of debris falls onto roadways daily everywhere.
Believe me when I can say the writing is on the wall as it showed in his eyes and his expressions gave way.
The overall goal in this large picture is plain and simple and he resorts to very flimsy reasoning now to abolish what Buffalonians and others appreciate because we rely on it and use it and happen to look forward to the trip over each time. So Higgins should put that into his brain waves and think on it awhile. See if he remembers himself way back when we all shared a Buffalo spirit like no other city anywhere. We are good neighbors. But this idea he holds high tends to divide us permanently. It will be difficult for us to continue going north to south and return. Traveling for us who visit regularly will be cut off.
And that’s enough said from me who has relied on this all of my driving years living here to get there easily and beautifully too.
Why don’t Higgins and State Sen. Sean Ryan work on improving the two eyesores which need improvement by far. The historical Olmsted parkways need attention and improvements as these areas were used and abused for years concentrate instead on the Humboldt Parkway and the Scajaquada corridor instead of tearing down our beloved Skyway.
Higgins should do his research before telling us of the dangers surrounding the Skyway and realize that those signs have been around here for three-plus years now.
Debbie Popp
Clarence