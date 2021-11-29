Letter: Higgins puts forth more enlightened waterfront plans

Three cheers for Congressman Brian Higgins and his ever evolving vision for Buffalo’s waterfront. His call for accelerated allocation of New York Power Authority funds for their use to supplement federal infrastructure money offers our community a unique opportunity to build on the work that has already been done. Higgins’ call for public art on the grain elevators, the reinvention of the Erie Basin Marina, the creation of parkways along Tifft and Louisiana streets in addition to his plan to use these funds for improvements to Humboldt Park, Niagara Street and Bailey Avenue, as well as the elimination of all traffic from Main Street, are visionary. Let’s hope that leaders at the state, county and municipal level will do what they can to bring these most exciting plans to reality.