Letter: Higgins is all wrong on demolishing Skyway
The recent remarks of Brian Higgins regarding the removal of the Skyway should be disregarded for a couple of good reasons. It is the iconic signature bridge emblematic of our city, graceful in appearance and not to mention that it serves approximately 50,000 cars on a weekday.

Destruction of the Skyway would be the modern-day equivalent of tearing down the Frank Lloyd Wright masterpiece, Larkin Building. An aside to that. Why couldn’t the Larkin Building be rebuilt using the same plans.

Dick Mauer

Hamburg

