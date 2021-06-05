Letter: Higgins is all wrong on demolishing Skyway

The recent remarks of Brian Higgins regarding the removal of the Skyway should be disregarded for a couple of good reasons. It is the iconic signature bridge emblematic of our city, graceful in appearance and not to mention that it serves approximately 50,000 cars on a weekday.
Destruction of the Skyway would be the modern-day equivalent of tearing down the Frank Lloyd Wright masterpiece, Larkin Building. An aside to that. Why couldn’t the Larkin Building be rebuilt using the same plans.
Dick Mauer
Hamburg