Letter: Higgins has become just another STOCK Act violator

Rep. Brian Higgins has joined the list of STOCK Act violators. As reported in The Buffalo News he failed to report three stock transactions valued at up to $115,000, until 11 months after he made them. The law requires a 45-day notification. He said he made a mistake and will pay the fine.

Higgins, a South Buffalo native and a graduate of Buffalo State College, entered Congress in 2005. Just how did he accumulate all of this wealth? One of his stock holdings is in Nvidia which “produces graphic cards used in the energy-intensive cryptocurrency mining industry,” which is contrary to his stand on climate issues. Is Higgins beholden to these companies he buys stock from?

Judging from his background I don’t believe he was rich before he entered government service. Is this why we send people to Congress, to get rich?

Michael Krellner

West Seneca