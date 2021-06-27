Letter: Higgins’ changing stances ignore important details

For several years now we have listened to Congressman Brian Higgins tell us the Skyway needs to be removed and it needs to be taken down right away. He has now done a complete about face, now saying improvements have to be made to existing roads in the surrounding area before we can move forward concerning the Skyway. Perhaps he should have thought about this before he made his usual speeches concerning its immediate removal.
Which brings us to the Canadian border, Higgins is now pushing Canada to open up the border. Once again he hasn’t given this much thought. He is ignoring the fact that many Canadians have not been vaccinated. Personally I would like to see the border open, however we must proceed with caution.
Michael Krellner
West Seneca