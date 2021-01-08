Letter: Hey, Coach Boeheim – SU isn't the Globetrotters

Syracuse basketball is renowned for its cream puff pre-conference schedule. They hardly ever leave New York State, let alone the Carrier Dome, with a lineup of opponents that ensure a favorable preseason record.

Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said he would not let his team play UB again because "Buffalo trash-talked the whole game."

Apparently UB isn’t following Coach Boeheim’s script by showing up at the Dome and playing to win. “No more games with UB,” Boeheim declared after a near OT loss to Buffalo last month.

Someone should tell Boeheim his team isn’t the Globetrotters and Buffalo isn’t “The Opponent.” But if Boeheim doesn’t want to bestow a royal invitation to the Dome for Buffalo anymore that’s OK – we’ll catch up with you in the NCAA Tournament, where you don’t control the scheduling.

Phil Parshall

Amherst