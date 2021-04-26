Letter: Heritage Foundation as a reference is suspect

A recent letter in Everybody’s Column warned us against the Democrats ending the filibuster as a “power grab.” The writer encourages us to go to the Heritage Foundation’s webpage.

Who is Heritage Foundation? Let me sum it up this way, its billionaires (such as Koch and Exon Mobile) and millionaires who are dedicated to increasing their wealth and power at the expense of the middle class and poor. Just to name a few, they don’t like climate change, the postal service, worker’s rights, Social Security, Medicaid and would love the privatization of public services. (Putting their profits over people). With their millions in cash their influence is everywhere. They are placing into government people who support their agendas as well. Their influence is all over the media.

The writer warns us of the Democrats ending the filibuster. Currently one senator can indicate his intent to filibuster a bill and it gets sidelined. So it never makes it to the floor for a final vote. With the current state of our government, where bipartisanship is dead, almost nothing is getting done. But Heritage wants you to believe the Democrats want “absolute power.” Maybe the Democrats want to pass bills that actually help everyday working people and stop the flow benefiting the wealthy.