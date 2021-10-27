Letter: Here’s hoping Savarino, NFTA can awaken slumbering DL&W

The Delaware, Lackawanna and Western Railroad Terminal is a sleeping beauty and Samuel Savarino is the prince who has come to wake it up .

Whenever we take friends or visitors for a sail we also include a trip up the Buffalo River to see the city from the water. I have loved that beautiful building ever since I first saw it and have been waiting for many years to see it come back to life. I sincerely hope Savarino and the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority can make that happen.