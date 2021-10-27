 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Here’s hoping Savarino, NFTA can awaken slumbering DL&W
0 comments

Letter: Here’s hoping Savarino, NFTA can awaken slumbering DL&W

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

The Delaware, Lackawanna and Western Railroad Terminal is a sleeping beauty and Samuel Savarino is the prince who has come to wake it up.

Whenever we take friends or visitors for a sail we also include a trip up the Buffalo River to see the city from the water. I have loved that beautiful building ever since I first saw it and have been waiting for many years to see it come back to life. I sincerely hope Savarino and the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority can make that happen.

Jo Ann Meyer

Buffalo

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News