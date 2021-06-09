Letter: Here’s hoping New York City makes a post-Covid-19 comeback

Regarding the letter criticizing the condition of Manhattan recently. I have friends who live there and emphatically defend the improvements made to “The City,” as they refer to it. I sent the article to one, telling her that I bet she would beg to differ, thinking she would rip it apart. She wrote back and said, “you lose,” embellishing not too much on what the letter writer stated. How sad. But things are just getting back to normal from Covid-19 and things will get back to normal in the greatest city in the world, although some in Buffalo may beg to differ with me.