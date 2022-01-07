Letter: Here is hoping Capitol riot shall never again be repeated

A belated happy insurrection day. Well it’s been a year since some of our fellow Americans decided that a free and fair election wasn’t going to stand. I remember 9/11 and the feeling of rage that came over me on that day, this was worse, much worse. The fact that a sitting president could cause this to happen, he did, just ask those that have been arrested, is treason. This country needs two sane political parties. What has happened to the GOP? Following a leader such as Donald Trump, who stands for nothing will destroy this country. This country has many problems, free and fair elections have never been one of them until Trump. Belated happy insurrection day my fellow Americans. Just like 9/11 I pray this is the worst thing to happen to this country. It’s up to us this time.