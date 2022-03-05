Letter: Here is a way to properly pay for retractable roof, stadium

After attending the Bills wildcard Patriots playoff game and the New York Jets early January game, in zero-degree wind chill both games, it became more apparent that Western New York and the Bills require a retractable roof stadium. The season ticket holders are aging and getting too old to attend games in such uncomfortable and unsafe weather conditions. Even dressing for the weather, in five layers of clothing and walking like the Michelin Man, it was less enjoyable than it could have been in more climate-controlled conditions.

It seems the Pegulas, and New York State, are not interested in a retractable roof due to the $400 million increased cost. I think the tax revenue New York State is taking in from the new online sports betting, should be used to fund the Bills stadium and any/all other New York sport teams infrastructure needs that are bet on in the state. From various online reporting, in the first month of sports betting in New York, the state took in approximately $70 million in tax revenue (profit.) This amount did not include the Super Bowl betting. At this rate, the retractable roof could be paid for with five to six months of 2022 betting revenue. The sports betting tax revenue is supposed to be used for education, but I believe the lottery revenue is already targeted to fund education.