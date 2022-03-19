Letter: Here is a way to ease the burden at the gas pump

I’ve got an idea on how to cut down on the rising price of gas. Per The Buffalo News, New York State has raked in $91 million in just seven weeks from its share of proceeds from the newly passed legislation allowing sports betting on mobile devices. The article goes on to say that at this rate the state will pocket about $680 million this year, (Buffalo News, Feb. 27). Why not cut out the state and local gas tax for now and use this newfound revenue to make up the difference?

Local leaders said that they could not eliminate the gas tax, as that money would have to be made up elsewhere. Well, here is a new stream of money going the state that could make up that difference. Why can’t this money be used to ease the burden at the gas pumps? This could be temporary, and when the gas crisis is over, the tax money collected could go back to its usual funding of education. Lawmakers will also need to increase the funding for issues related to problem gambling as this easily accessible new way to gamble will only create more persons with gambling related problems.