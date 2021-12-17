Letter: Helping others this holiday through the Salvation Army

The Covid-19 pandemic and mandate madness in our world has not destroyed the true meaning of the Christmas season. I have seen that during my kettle assistance, volunteer work for the Salvation Army 2021.

People are still generous in spite of their own personal hardships. I guess that’s because whether we agree on vaccination or not, somewhere down in our God-given soul, we know we are our brother’s keeper.

Why did I choose the Salvation Army out of all the places to volunteer? Reason is they don’t care about what political party you sway to, nor do you have to pass a nasal swab test before they help you. They basically do what they say they are going to do … fulfill the gospel and mission of Jesus Christ.

So, I am counting it all joy this year as I ring the bell for a worthy cause. Merry Christmas!

Carolyn Sabia

North Tonawanda