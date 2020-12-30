 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Help the wider community by donating to the Red Cross
0 comments

Letter: Help the wider community by donating to the Red Cross

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Donate blood

There is often a critical need for blood, and services like the American Red Cross are also always looking for volunteers (in-person and virtual). Most commonly, blood donations are sent to local hospitals to help people in your community. But depending on need, blood may also be shipped elsewhere throughout the country.

You may also like: Least obedient dog breeds

 AFM Visuals // Shutterstock

As we approach the end of this challenging year, I am filled with gratitude for all our neighbors who make helping others a priority. Their commitment to service takes on added significance as our communities face this global pandemic together.

I extend a special salute to our region’s health care heroes and essential workers – including our own Red Cross blood collections staff and volunteers – who remain dedicated to their critical work in the midst of this crisis.

Daily, I am humbled by our Red Cross disaster volunteers, who share of themselves to help the most vulnerable prepare for and recover from life-changing emergencies locally and nationally. This year, following historic wildfires in the west and relentless hurricanes along the Gulf Coast, many traveled far from home to support thousands of families. Others provided aid from afar, communicating with displaced families by video or phone to deliver hope and help virtually.

Thank you to our partners who share with us a common purpose and community spirit that extends our reach and helps connect more individuals with critical humanitarian support.

And thank you to our supporters who allow the Red Cross to deliver emergency relief 24/7, 365 days a year. Communities across the country count on the Red Cross for help every day and being there for those communities is at the heart of what we do. Visit redcross.org to learn how you can support our lifesaving mission with a financial donation or schedule an appointment to help meet the urgent need for blood and convalescent plasma.

Wishing a safe 2021 to all. Let’s continue to look out for one another.

Alan H. Turner II, CEO

American Red Cross

Western New York Region

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News