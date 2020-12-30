Letter: Help the wider community by donating to the Red Cross

As we approach the end of this challenging year, I am filled with gratitude for all our neighbors who make helping others a priority. Their commitment to service takes on added significance as our communities face this global pandemic together.

I extend a special salute to our region’s health care heroes and essential workers – including our own Red Cross blood collections staff and volunteers – who remain dedicated to their critical work in the midst of this crisis.

Daily, I am humbled by our Red Cross disaster volunteers, who share of themselves to help the most vulnerable prepare for and recover from life-changing emergencies locally and nationally. This year, following historic wildfires in the west and relentless hurricanes along the Gulf Coast, many traveled far from home to support thousands of families. Others provided aid from afar, communicating with displaced families by video or phone to deliver hope and help virtually.

Thank you to our partners who share with us a common purpose and community spirit that extends our reach and helps connect more individuals with critical humanitarian support.