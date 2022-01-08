Letter: Help the addicts while also helping the voters

A letter recently complained, and rightly so, about the cost of prescription drugs and the inability for some to pay for them. I agree, it’s tragic. But it seems the author of this letter has a problem with the county offering help to drug addicts on the street, yet not to those who might be voters. The writer concluded with, “Wake up and start taking care of the people who deserve it and voted you people into office.” That prompted several questions.

First: I wonder; if I, as a voter who voted for the opponent of the politician currently in power, and did not officially “vote you people into office,” do I not still “deserve” representation from that government?

Second: The writer seems to have the opinion that those who suffer the disease of addiction, (and it is a disease), don’t deserve sympathy, understanding, and a helping hand because they may not vote.

Yes, help the less fortunate who vote. They deserve it. But the attitude portrayed in that letter is not the one that propelled humankind when advancing our societies. We’ve become more sophisticated by offering a helping hand to those who need it. No matter who they are, who they vote for, or if they’ve ever voted at all. No one can stand alone. And no one should have to.