Letter: Help our veterans, not just East Buffalo

The Tops massacre was definitely a tragedy. It is right to help the families involved, but to help the homeowners and aspiring homeowners on the East Side of Buffalo with mortgage payments, delinquent taxes and major repairs is absolutely ridiculous. We have American veterans living in their vehicles, many homeless, many in need of medical care. Why not use that money to help the men and women who gave their all for our freedom? What makes the people of the East Side more deserving?