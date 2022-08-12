 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Help our veterans, not just East Buffalo

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

The Tops massacre was definitely a tragedy. It is right to help the families involved, but to help the homeowners and aspiring homeowners on the East Side of Buffalo with mortgage payments, delinquent taxes and major repairs is absolutely ridiculous. We have American veterans living in their vehicles, many homeless, many in need of medical care. Why not use that money to help the men and women who gave their all for our freedom? What makes the people of the East Side more deserving?

Judy Allen

Angelica

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News