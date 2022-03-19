Letter: Help is available for cigarette smokers

As someone who has met hundreds of individuals affected by preventable, smoking-related cancers in my four-decade career at a nationally distinguished cancer center, and who has also witnessed too often the impacts of tobacco on my own community, it’s important to me to make sure that my neighbors across the region know important facts about tobacco dependency.

Tackling nicotine dependence in Black communities is important because 70% of Black individuals who smoke want to quit smoking; tobacco use is the leading cause of death and preventable disease in our country, but the pain and destruction it has inflicted is not equal among populations. Menthol cigarettes remain a key vector for tobacco-related death and disease in Black communities. More than 85% of Black Americans who smoke, smoke menthol.

Even though smoking rates are similar for Black Americans and white Americans, research shows that Black people smoke fewer cigarettes per day than their white counterparts. Despite this, Black people are more likely than white people to suffer from smoking-related diseases, including lung cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and heart disease. Researchers believe this disparity in health effects may be related to the especially damaging effects of menthol cigarettes.