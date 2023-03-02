Apologies to the Feb. 16 letter writer, that your son was dissatisfied with his heat pumps’ performance, although it seems to me that 65 degrees is a perfectly comfortable home temperature (“Letter: Time to rethink silly ideas on all-electric for New York”). Please note that HVAC technicians and plumbers love cold weather’s onslaught of broken gas furnaces and hot water heaters.

Heat pumps for cold temperatures, chosen and installed correctly, work fine. Plenty of Western New Yorkers have been relying on them for years. Consumer Reports is a trustworthy source on the ins and out of getting heat pumps, ducted or ductless, that can save you money. Yes, they are vastly more efficient than electric resistance heating in our climate.

I see from a map that your son lives right on the coast in a flood zone with high flood insurance prices, and where real estate values are expected to plummet when those costs are factored in. That vulnerability has vastly increased as our climate warms from heat-trapping gases.

Unfortunately, he can’t fight those risks alone with a couple of heat pumps, but here in New York, the All-Electric Building Act will ban climate-disrupting gas fuel from new buildings. The NY HEAT Act would allow neighborhood-wide decarbonization by eliminating the unnecessary and subsidized “obligation to serve,” and capping utility costs for low- and middle-income families to 6% of their income. We need Gov. Kathy Hochul, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins to back them both.

George Ann Carter

Warsaw