Heat is the new normal, fatal in itself and the trigger for dangerous weather extremes, wildfires and floods. It’s getting hotter every year as long as we don’t address the cause: Burning fossil fuels (“Will wildfires like these become the new normal?” June 10). These next five years are expected to set yet higher temperature records.

Increasing global heat creates tipping points for processes we may not be able to scrabble back from. Forests hold climate-warming carbon safely, sequestering it in a way people lack the know-how to do, no matter what you hear about industrial carbon capture and sequestration. When they go up in smoke, that carbon is released into the atmosphere and absorbed by the oceans, triggering more glacial melt and faster-rising seas.

None of this is news: We’ve known for decades that burning fossil fuels has been destroying our planet. Yet in the smoggy last days of the state legislative session, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie refused to submit a key climate bill, the NY HEAT Act to the floor. Meanwhile, House Republicans want to claw back climate funding, and Republican governors want to outlaw renewable power.

Folks, we’re all in this together. The forests, oceans, wetlands and grasslands don’t get a vote. Maybe they should. But we do.

Linda Casper

Williamsville