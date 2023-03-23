It’s easy to lie, even easier to lie with statistics, as does New Yorkers for Affordable Energy, a front group funded by oil and gas companies including National Grid (“Poll finds Western New York opposition to energy shift, but statewide support,” March 5).

According to their certainly reliable poll, it’s true that Western New Yorkers heavily oppose what they view as overly rapid electrification of home heating, while New York City residents largely favor a bold response to the climate crisis. Both areas are heavily dependent on natural gas but we here have been much more willing to believe NYAE’s messaging about threatened freedoms and skyrocketing energy expenses, even though the opposite would be true.

Maybe we in Western New York are simply better at holding two conflicting ideas in our heads at once: “We must stop the climate crisis” and “We must keep burning natural gas.” They can’t both be true.

A transition from gas to clean, renewable energy is, by necessity, gradual, but it must be one-way, consistent and affordable. The All-Electric Building Act means lower energy costs for residents and healthy indoor air, and the NY HEAT (Home Energy Affordable Transmission) Act will change the current rules that allow costly unnecessary gas hook-ups and pipelines, as well as limit utility bills to 6% of earnings for low- and middle-income families.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins must get these bills into the one-house budget.

Lynn Saxton

Warsaw