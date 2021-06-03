Letter: Healy-Case should pledge to enforce all the laws

I received a flyer in the mail recently paid for by the New York Republican State Committee that is endorsing Karen Healy-Case for Erie County Sheriff. There is a checkoff list on the flyer of what she will do and not do. It says flat out that she will not enforce anti-gun laws like New York’s SAFE Act. This law was signed in 2013.

I was taught in school that the duty of a law officer was to enforce laws that were passed by our state Legislature. I just do not understand how a potential sheriff who is appointed to enforce a law on the books says that she will not do it. This seems to me to be against the law.