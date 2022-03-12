Letter: Healthy choices reaps good health for people

I’m writing in response to the My View column on March 3. It’s an inspiring story of self love and determination to live a healthy life. I also have been using a healthy lifestyle to drop weight and stay vital and energetic. There are no short cuts or easy answers to achieving good health.

I believe if more people improved their lives like Tanski did, the pandemic wouldn’t have been as bad as it was. Improving health leads to a stronger immune system which will prevent sickness. Many of the prescription drugs advertised on TV, state there’s a chance of a weakened immune system. So by getting off as many prescriptions as possible and eating healthy, as well as a regular exercise schedule, we can all stay healthier.