Letter: Healthy choices reaps good health for people

I’m writing in response to the My View column on March 3. It’s an inspiring story of self love and determination to live a healthy life. I also have been using a healthy lifestyle to drop weight and stay vital and energetic. There are no short cuts or easy answers to achieving good health.
Judy Tanski’s testimony was the best recommendation towards leading a life free from prescription drugs, better body image, and having more energy.
I believe if more people improved their lives like Tanski did, the pandemic wouldn’t have been as bad as it was. Improving health leads to a stronger immune system which will prevent sickness. Many of the prescription drugs advertised on TV, state there’s a chance of a weakened immune system. So by getting off as many prescriptions as possible and eating healthy, as well as a regular exercise schedule, we can all stay healthier.
Amy Erickson
Tonawanda