Letter: Health insurance oddities leave many of us bewildered

The few people that I’ve spoken with over the past week all agree: Where were the insurance companies who paid for the compounded medications in large quantities for one patient, using expensive ingredients? Which direction were they looking? No one asked questions about the expense and the logic behind enough tubs or tubes to be able to give them away to other people. I can’t believe it. When I need something that isn’t on the cheap list, my insurance company is all over me, forcing a wait of up to 14 days for authorization, with no guarantee that it will be paid for. In the meantime, the problem still awaits treatment and even gets worse.