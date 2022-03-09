Letter: Health insurance oddities leave many of us bewildered

The few people that I’ve spoken with over the past week all agree: Where were the insurance companies who paid for the compounded medications in large quantities for one patient, using expensive ingredients? Which direction were they looking? No one asked questions about the expense and the logic behind enough tubs or tubes to be able to give them away to other people. I can’t believe it. When I need something that isn’t on the cheap list, my insurance company is all over me, forcing a wait of up to 14 days for authorization, with no guarantee that it will be paid for. In the meantime, the problem still awaits treatment and even gets worse.
Now, I love my insurance company. I don’t love that Medicare takes a bite out of my Social Security check before I even see it, nor do I love the $125 monthly payment for my Advantage plan. But I still feel fortunate to have any insurance, and I think mine is the best. Nevertheless, if I knew that my co-pays were going up and the quality of my generics down, I’d be angry and frustrated that someone could obtain a ridiculous amount of topical treatments – more than they can use – but I can’t get a decent generic for my lupus. I take that back. I am angry and frustrated. How are insurance companies supposed to keep costs down and be expected to offer therapeutics to one customer by the truckload?
As a pharmacy technician I had to tell patients in agony from gout that their medications – indocin or colchicine – needed prior authorization, not because of their cost but because of their age. But even though that particular example isn’t about money, the idea that a patient in pain has to wait for the go-ahead from their coverage mimics the insanity that goes into all of us expecting that need dictates availability. Silly us.
Becky Arcese
Depew