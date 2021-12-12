 Skip to main content
Letter: Health care workers should be vaccinated
It seems that some politicians have decided to make political points by supporting “medical freedom” when it comes to vaccinations. U.S. Rep. Chris Jacobs even objects to public health care workers being mandated to be vaccinated. Health care workers, by their very position, should have the well being of their patients as a priority. Of course they should be vaccinated to prevent the spread of Covid-19 to others. New York State not only has the right, but the moral obligation to mandate vaccination of health care workers. It is for the public good.

Ron Clower

Orchard Park

