Letter: Health bill falls victim to the wealthy, powerful

On June 7, hundreds of us demonstrated in support of passing the New York Health Act, overwhelmingly favored in public polls calling for universal, public funded health insurance for all New Yorkers. This would replace our costly public and private patchwork of programs leaving many of us uninsured or underinsured. The state would save billions and 95% of us would pay far less for better protection than our status quo while it would also stimulate our economy. This has been the conclusion of every legitimate study, even those done by staunchly conservative organizations like the RAND Corporation. So what’s the hold up?

The NYHA has passed the Assembly multiple times by comfortable majorities but until the last election, was blocked by a Republican-controlled Senate. Since the last election, though, with a super majority of Democrats and now a clear majority of co-sponsors in both Assembly and Senate, it should have finally sailed through both houses or at least a Senate debate and vote, but despite already having been bypassed in the 2020 session, a backroom deal sidelined it again until the clock ran out on this year’s session.