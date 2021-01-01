Letter: Heading out the door without his dignity intact

In his final days in office he could have said this is serious, wear a mask, social distance and then lead by example. He could have talked about the great accomplishment of quickly obtaining a vaccine and the importance of taking it.

He could have graciously accepted the election results and helped the incoming administration transition as his predecessor and all modern-day presidents have done. He could have pardoned people who were wrongly accused and who had no connection to him, his family or businesses. He could have talked to both parties about what he wanted in the stimulus package.

Instead he waited until the last minute, defied his own party and halted the help that so many Americans who are unemployed need.

He could have condemned Russia for their hacking instead of defending them. He could have gone out with dignity and had a shot at 2024. My Republican Party, the news media need to quit paying attention to his tweets. He could have been remembered as a president who led us through a terrible pandemic, instead he will be remembered as a president who thought he was king. I pray that he will stop destroying himself, the Republican Party and America. He thinks his name should be synonymous with Lincoln it just may be synonymous with Napoleon or Ponzi.

Robert Vossler

Sardinia